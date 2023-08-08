But for Aboriginal people, living in the heat goes hand-in-hand with everyday life, ancestry and more recently over the last century, poverty. Rich in a culture deeply shaped by the environment, Aboriginal people have been completely excluded from the Territory's newfound prosperity. The remote housing crisis is extreme - not only are air conditioners a luxury, so too are refrigerators. Compared to the 15 years of life gained for non-Indigenous people, Aboriginal Territorians have gained just one extra year over the same period. It is the housing crisis that drives illnesses like rheumatic heart and kidney disease that deepens the chasm between Indigenous and non-Indigenous life expectancy.