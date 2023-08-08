How long does it take to master dumplings?
Kian Hong Hoe has been making dumplings for more than 20 years - yet he says there is still more to learn. A true master, after all, is never really finished mastering his skills.
Not just because the art of dumpling making has been handed down for generations, but because it is one that is evolving all the time.
"I'm still learning because with dumplings - there's a new one, maybe every three months. So we kind of learn all of them just to keep our skills up, we're always learning," Hong says.
"There is always so much to learn and it's not just the wrapping - sometimes it about how you steam it or even just a combination of things.
"You can even add colours to them - so you put a little bit of blue or something to make it more colourful."
MUST READS:
Watching Tiger Lane's resident dumpling master work his magic in the kitchen is mesmerising.
And while some designs are just pretty ways of folding the pastry, others resemble flowers, or even vegetables and mushrooms.
"Most of the designs I've had to learn over the years - some of them I've experimented with to create," Hong says.
When it comes to what is on offer at Tiger Lane, one of the most popular dumplings is a cute design that Hong created specially for the Canberra Centre precinct.
The dessert dumpling, which is on offer at Golden Panda, is made in the image of its namesake.
Filled with delicious sweet custard, the bun-style dumpling has a panda stamped on the outside.
Over at Mrs Wang it's all about the savoury dumpling though, with five different options on the menu: classic steamed chicken and prawn siu mai; sichuan crispy chicken and water chestnut dumpling in chilli bean vinaigrette; crystal skin prawn and bamboo dumpling; a spinach and mushroom purse dumpling; and Mrs Wang's ShangHai soup dumplings.
"Hopefully Canberra likes them," Hong says.
"Some of the designs, in particular, they've probably never had before."
Zaab owner Becky Khanthavongsa was keen to develop a relationship with a Canberra winery where the winemaker and the product matched the ethos of her restaurant. She especially wanted to work with a female winemaker. Now she's collaborating with Carla Rodeghiero from Sapling Yard wines for a special one-off dinner.
This four-course degustation dinner will showcase Lao cuisine, via a modern, creative interpretation of traditional flavours, all matched with Sapling Road wines.
The menu includes a moka pa, a barramundi and butternut pumpkin curry served alongside the 2022 gamay. Enjoy a glass of the exceptional 2021 Entrechat sparkling pinot noir/chardonnay/pinot meuner on arrival.
August 10, $120pp, vegan and vegetarian available.
Book via zaabstreetfood.com.au
The Glenfiddich Whisky Wanderer Bus returns to Molly from August 29 to September 24 after a successful stint in 2022.
The restored 1972 Leyland Double Decker has been fitted out with a premium fully serviced bar, making the Whisky Wanderer a luxury lounge on wheels.
There'll be exclusive masterclasses and tastings, including special Father's Day sessions, alongside regular table bookings for tastings and a neat little menu of food matches.
Bookings highly recommended. More information at molly.bar
Big River Distilling Co.'s Syrah Gin has won the trophy for best wine/grape gin at the Australian Distilled Spirits Awards.
Held annually, the event is Australia's premier spirits awards with more than 970 entries in 2023.
Big River founder Clyde Morton said winning the award was very gratifying.
"True to Big River's inventive ethos, our Syrah Gin, so-named because of the use of cool-climate grapes, has combined a few wine-making techniques with gin distillation," he said.
Why call it syrah instead of shiraz?
"Syrah is a name used in association with a cooler-climate, French style of wine.
"Our grapes are sourced from Wallaroo Wines, near Hall, in the cooler-climate Canberra region, so this name fits perfectly for the style of shiraz gin Big River is seeking to make."
Available at Big River's Distillery Door at Dairy Rd, Fyshwick, or purchase online at bigriverdistilling.com.au.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au
As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.