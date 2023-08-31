The Canberra Times
ACT government eye deal with Giants for Super Netball season

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
September 1 2023 - 4:00am
The GWS Giants have taken the first step in renewing their partnership with the ACT government as they launch the campaign to bring Super Netball back to the capital.

