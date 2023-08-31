The GWS Giants have taken the first step in renewing their partnership with the ACT government as they launch the campaign to bring Super Netball back to the capital.
ACT Sport Minister Yvette Berry is optimistic the Giants will play in Canberra again whenever the AIS Arena reopens, with refurbishment and safety work expected to be complete some time next year.
It's understood the netball officials have made contact with the government to discuss a new partnership and playing in Canberra again, but the uncertainty surrounding the arena and its reopening continues to hover.
The city's biggest indoor venue was closed indefinitely in 2020 and hasn't been used since, forcing sports, events, exhibitions and concerts to either bypass Canberra or search for other venues.
The unexpected closure - a decision made by the Australian Sports Commission because after a safety audit - caught the government off guard and forced the government to terminate its deal with the Giants.
The parties had agreed to have the team play one game per season at the AIS Arena as part of a three-year-deal, which was ultimately ruined by COVID-19 and the decision to shut the venue.
Canberra has been absent from the elite netball calendar for the past three years because there is no suitable venue for the sport in the city.
It's understood the Giants have expressed interest to return to Canberra when the AIS Arena reopens, but Berry said no formal conversations have taken place.
"Once we've got some more certainty around the time time frames for the AIS Arena [reopening] and the repairs happening there, which are taking a little bit longer unfortunately, then we'll be able to understand what content could be held there, including the netball," Berry said.
"Having the netball back [would be great] because when it was held out there I went to a few games, it was amazing. I know people have views about the AIS Arena, but when it's full, she sings and it's an incredible place to go and watch sport so close to the action."
The federal government has committed $15 million to complete the work required. The sports commission went to the market earlier this year looking for someone to complete between $8-10 million worth of improvements.
The finish date has been pushed back to mid 2024, meaning it won't be available for the Canberra Capitals' WNBL campaign but could potential squeeze in domestic or international netball.
It's understood there are still some complications with the AIS Arena updates and concerns about some of the facilities and equipment which have been unused for so long.
The government had planned to take on operations of the arena via Venues Canberra, which would be in charge of bookings and events instead of the commission having control of the schedule. But a deal is yet to be announced.
Sports commission chief executive Kieren Perkins told a tourism forum in June that work was progressing at an "epically glacial pace."
ACT Chief Minister, Berry and Perkins signed a memorandum of understanding this year to work together on the future of the AIS precinct and potential upgrades to Canberra Stadium.
The deal is in place until next year, when it is hoped the parties will be ready to revitalise the 64-hectare site.
For the time being, however, Berry said the government's hands are tied as they wait for the work at the AIS Arena to conclude. When that happens remains up in the air.
"That's the question," Berry said. "It's taking a little bit longer and a lot of it is [obtaining building] supplies but it is quite a big job. All of the seats have to come out, so it's not just a lick of paint, it's significant work happening there."
