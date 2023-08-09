This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
We won't call it a backflip because, as Echidna readers have pointed out in the past, that gymnastic manoeuvre would land the person performing it facing the same direction they started in. What WA Premier Roger Cook performed yesterday was more a 180-degree pirouette, although there was nothing balletic about it.
Explaining how the new law that was developed over six years had been found unworkable after only five weeks, Cook looked a little like a dazzled roo that had stepped into the path of a road train. It was never going to be easy, especially seeing Cook was deputy premier under Mark McGowan, and instrumental in drawing up the new law.
The 2021 Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Act, which came into force in July this year, was designed to prevent a repeat of the worst corporate vandalism ever witnessed in this country - the blowing up by mining giant Rio Tinto of the 46,000-year-old Juukan Gorge Aboriginal rock shelters. But it went too far, obliging anyone planning work on properties larger than 1100 square metres to undertake in-depth heritage assessments.
More importantly, it played into the hands of the "no" campaigners fighting the Indigenous Voice to Parliament and was used to scare people into thinking First Nations people were coming for their backyards.
WA joins Queensland and Tasmania with having the strongest opposition to the Voice, according to a Newspoll out this week. For the referendum to succeed it needs a majority of voters in a majority of states. It needs WA to get behind it in the same way the state got behind federal Labor at last year's election.
Cook denies the Voice had anything to do with the decision to drop the new law. He told the media he hadn't discussed the dropping of the new act with any federal MPs. He probably didn't need to. The state Liberals - the handful who survived the last WA election - also back the Voice, much to their federal counterparts' annoyance.
But any thought Cook's pirouette would act as circuit breaker quickly and sadly evaporated. Peter Dutton seized on the about-face, telling his party room it was proof that a bad law could be overturned, unlike a constitutional change, which needs a referendum to reverse.
What Dutton refuses to acknowledge - and this is what makes this Voice debate so tiresome - is that the makeup of the Voice and its structure will be legislated by the Parliament once the referendum is voted on.
If successful these are the relevant words that will be added to the constitution: "The Parliament shall, subject to this constitution, have power to make laws with respect to matters relating to the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice, including its composition, functions, powers and procedures."
That means if Dutton, or whoever succeeds him, ever leads a government which doesn't like how the Voice operates, it will have the power to change it, just as the WA government just did with its Aboriginal heritage law.
Pretty simple really.
- Speaker Milton Dick will consider a Greens-led push to have former prime minister Scott Morrison investigated by a powerful parliamentary committee over his role in the robodebt scandal. On Tuesday, Greens MP Stephen Bates asked Mr Dick to consider to a motion to refer the matter to a parliamentary privileges committee, which deals with matters such as contempt of Parliament.
- Space junk trailing across the night sky has put on a late night show for people across Australia's south-east on Monday night. The blazing light trail is believed to be part of a rocket from a recent launch of a Russian GPS satellite according to ANU astrophysicist Dr Brad Tucker.
- Parliamentary oversight of Defence is about to be significantly boosted, with Defence Minister Richard Marles announcing moves to create a powerful new parliamentary joint committee. The committee, which would be established through legislation, is an Albanese government response to the parliamentary review of international armed conflict decision-making, the so-called war powers inquiry.
THEY SAID IT: "Change is the law of life. And those who look only to the past or present are certain to miss the future." - John F. Kennedy
YOU SAID IT: They might be mates but Qantas boss Alan Joyce says his friendship with the PM has not led to any favours being bestowed on the airline, including the government's rejection of Qatar Airways' request for extra flights.
Brian writes: "The Qatar Airways rebuff brings back echoes of a time when Australia had a raft of tariff barriers to keep securely away from our island home lots of thing citizens desired might be cheaper and more accessible. I believe it was a Labor government and colleague of Albo that persuaded the nation to grow up and remove the barriers and has since received universal acclaim for its far-sightedness and directly raising the living standards of the nation. Have I got that right?"
"After a promising start, Albo is losing the plot," writes Allan. "His acceptance of a Qantas Chairman's Lounge membership for his son is unprecedented and dumb. He is seriously mismanaging the message on the Voice referendum and refusing to amend the question to recognition alone, which would ensure its success. And now in a total brain snap he's been conned on radio in to supporting a public holiday should the Matildas just make the World Cup final, at a cost to the economy of billions of dollars."
Rob writes: "I used to fly Qantas by default unless there was a reason (cost or timing) not to. Now I avoid Qantas by default. So many issues with lost credits, refunds not paid after multiple phone calls, booked flights changed to completely different airports. Squeezing out regional airlines. This list goes on. The corporate 'attitude' promoted by Joyce just compounds it all."
"It is outrageous that the government has stopped Qatar from having more flights in and out of Australia," writes John. "The ministers would be afraid to get offside with Qantas, which continually increases airfares where it has a monopoly or limited flights available. No doubt they're concerned about losing their Chairman's Lounge access."
Roz writes: "Of course, Qantas should pay back all the money. Joyce received the money then sacked the workers anyway. More flights are in the best interest of consumers, not what the elite think, they have their fares paid for by us. More flights equals cheaper flights."
Sue won't comment on airfares because she prefers to drive and has no plans to leave Australia: "However I do believe there should be an upfront explanation about the Qatar requests. One of the big complaints about the Liberal/National Parties' government was its lack of transparency and this does seem to be following in those footsteps. The governing party may need a reminder that they are actually representatives of the Australian people, not a group that makes their decisions in some limbo without responsibility to anyone, as their predecessors seemed to do. As far as Qantas paying back that huge amount of taxpayers money, they didn't use it for the purpose it was granted so they should absolutely be repaying it. The amount wasn't neither justified nor justifiable in the first place."
Robert writes: "Robert Louis Stevenson could say 'I travel not to go anywhere, but to go. I travel for travel's sake. The great affair is to move.' For Stevenson, travel involved a voyage on a sailing ship or walking through Southern France with a donkey in tow - not jetting across the world on every whim. Before COVID people might fly to London for a weekend to attend a concert. The extra travel encouraged by cheap air fares was a major contributor to global warming. Flight costs need to reflect the true cost of air travel and not encourage travel for the sake of travel."
Four decades in the media, working in print and television. Formerly editor of the South Coast Register and Milton Ulladulla Times. Based on the South Coast of NSW.
