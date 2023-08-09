Sue won't comment on airfares because she prefers to drive and has no plans to leave Australia: "However I do believe there should be an upfront explanation about the Qatar requests. One of the big complaints about the Liberal/National Parties' government was its lack of transparency and this does seem to be following in those footsteps. The governing party may need a reminder that they are actually representatives of the Australian people, not a group that makes their decisions in some limbo without responsibility to anyone, as their predecessors seemed to do. As far as Qantas paying back that huge amount of taxpayers money, they didn't use it for the purpose it was granted so they should absolutely be repaying it. The amount wasn't neither justified nor justifiable in the first place."