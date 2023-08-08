Speaker to consider Green-led push to refer Morrison to committee over robodebt

Speaker Milton Dick will consider a Greens-led push to have former prime minister Scott Morrison investigated by a powerful parliamentary committee over his role in the robodebt scandal.
On Tuesday, Greens MP Stephen Bates asked Mr Dick to consider to a motion to refer the matter to a parliamentary privileges committee, which deals with matters such as contempt of Parliament.
A royal commission into robodebt made several adverse findings against Mr Morrison, including that he "allowed cabinet to be misled" on the legality of the scheme when he was social services minister.
Mr Bates said even after release the royal commission's report into the robodebt scheme, Mr Morrison "deliberately made assertions that are clearly false".
"Given the evidence before the royal commission, and the timing of the Member for Cook's statements after the release of the report, it appears clear that he not only deliberately made false statements, but did so in order to mislead the House," he said.
Mr Dick said he will consider the material and report back to the house.
The robodebt scheme, which ran from 2015 to 2019 under the former coalition governments, used annual tax office data to calculate average fortnightly earnings and automatically issue debt notices to welfare recipients.
Hundreds of thousands of Australians were caught up in the scheme, which illegally recovered more than $750 million and was linked to several suicides.
Mr Morrison rejected the adverse findings against him and said they were "disproportionate, wrong and unsubstantiated".
He accused the Labor government of a "political lynching" and described the commission as a "quasi-legal process".
Parliament will have the opportunity to accept the findings of the royal commission regarding former ministers involved.
Mr Morrison is the only former minister singled out in the robodebt report who remains in Parliament.
Alan Tudge and Stuart Robert resigned this year, sparking by-elections in their seats.
- with AAP
Natalie Vikhrov reports on federal politics and public service for The Canberra Times. Prior to this, she spent several years covering human rights in Eastern Europe, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Get in touch via natalie.vikhrov@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
