Everywhere you look, it seems, cities around Australia and New Zealand have been getting swept up in World Cup mania.
Thousands of fans have crammed into stadiums on both sides of the Tasman to watch the best women's soccer players in the world face off in front of packed houses.
Canberra, however, has sat on the outside looking in as the tournament progressed through the group stages and into the knockout rounds.
The reason why lies with a decision made by the ACT government in 2019 to withdraw from the running to host matches during the once-in-a-generation event.
The government has defended the move by pointing to the fact the Matildas were almost certainly not going to play in Canberra and there was little desire to pay for smaller nations to play at Bruce. It's understood Football Australia offered six matches for $6 million in the capital.
The decision, however, reveals a lack of understanding of just how big the World Cup is, regardless of who's playing.
Unsurprisingly, Australia's matches have been a hit with home fans, but even their crowds have been eclipsed by the likes of England and Brazil.
The Matildas group clash with Nigeria was watched by 49,156 in Brisbane. Just two days later, 49,378 crammed into the stadium to witness France play Brazil.
Thousands of passionate Colombian fans helped turn the Sydney Football Stadium into a kaleidoscope of colour and noise and had the chance to witness one of the craziest finishes of the tournament in the team's win over Germany.
While Australia has remained on the eastern seaboard in Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne, fans have turned out in force in Perth and Adelaide.
Stadiums in the two cities were at 95 per cent capacity for nine matches during the group stages. The games included South Korea v Morocco and Jamaica v Panama.
Instead, the only way for Canberra fans to engage with the tournament has been to travel to Sydney or attend a watch party.
Despite the clear success beyond the Matildas, ACT Sports Minister Yvette Berry said the government stands by the decision not to bid to host World Cup matches.
"We weren't guaranteed any significant content," Berry said. "There was no guarantee the Matildas would have been coming to the ACT. We would've basically been funding a World Cup for somebody else to be able to put on.
"That was just something we couldn't fund, millions of dollars for a place like the ACT for something we couldn't be guaranteed. I think it was the right decision to make.
"That doesn't mean in the future we won't take up those opportunities but at the moment we're able to celebrate in the way Canberra does by coming out to those watch parties."
