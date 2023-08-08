The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

New BMX facility at Stromlo set to open in time for ACT Jam

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated August 8 2023 - 2:55pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Freestyle ACT members Rhys Williams and Tyson Peni have celebrated Tuesday's announcement. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
Freestyle ACT members Rhys Williams and Tyson Peni have celebrated Tuesday's announcement. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

The opening of a new freestyle BMX facility at Stromlo is set to coincide with the arrival of the world's biggest stars and put Canberra on the map as a BMX hub.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.