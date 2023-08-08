The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

Emily van Egmond believes the Matildas can find World Cup success

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
Updated August 8 2023 - 3:30pm, first published 3:29pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

There is no denying the impact and influence Sam Kerr has for Matildas success.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.