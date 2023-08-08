The Canberra Times
ACT Chief Police Officer Neil Gaughan commits ACT police to process reform and implementing recommendations from the Sofronoff inquiry

By Peter Brewer
Updated August 8 2023 - 4:20pm, first published 1:28pm
Concern has been expressed by the ACT's Chief Police Officer that the fallout from the Lehrmann mistrial and board of inquiry controversy which followed may be a deterrent to other sexual assault victims to report, and has committed to further improve "the way police operate and conduct criminal investigations".

