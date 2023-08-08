Times Past: August 9, 1965

On this day in 1965, The Canberra Times featured a story about a record snowfall over half the front page. In the numerous pictures there was a snowman receiving a hug and a kiss from its creator, a visitor from Sydney skiing on Capitol Hill and an aerial shot of Canberra covered in snow with the now defunct Starlight Drive-In in the foreground.
Canberra's heaviest snowfall since 1949 disrupted transport on the Saturday and delighted many others. The Bureau of Meteorology recorded a maximum of two inches at Fairbairn but it was up to eight inches deep in some suburbs.
The snow almost isolated the city, stopped most bus and taxi services and closed the airport for 23 hours. The snow caused blackouts, sport fixtures were postponed and cut the maximum temperature to the lowest on record.
Hundreds of people took advantage of the thick blanket of snow to ski and toboggan on footpaths and parks, to build snowmen and have snow fights.
The seven-hour snowfall in Canberra began about 10am and soon most of the roads from the city were impassable. In many suburbs the snow lingered overnight and there were still traces in the late afternoon the next day.
If the snow inconvenienced some people, it delighted thousands of others.
