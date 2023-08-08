The Canberra Times
Times Past: August 9, 1965

JH
By Jess Hollingsworth
August 9 2023 - 12:00am
The front page of The Canberra Times on August 9, 1965.
On this day in 1965, The Canberra Times featured a story about a record snowfall over half the front page. In the numerous pictures there was a snowman receiving a hug and a kiss from its creator, a visitor from Sydney skiing on Capitol Hill and an aerial shot of Canberra covered in snow with the now defunct Starlight Drive-In in the foreground.

