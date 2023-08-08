The Canberra Times
War powers: Defence to be overseen by a new parliamentary committee

By Karen Barlow
Updated August 8 2023 - 4:08pm, first published 2:45pm
Parliamentary oversight of Defence is about to be significantly boosted, with the Defence Minister Richard Marles announcing moves to create a powerful new parliamentary joint committee.

