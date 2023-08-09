The Canberra Times
Home/News/History

Times Past: August 10, 1991

JH
By Jess Hollingsworth
August 10 2023 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The front page of The Canberra Times on August 10, 1991.
The front page of The Canberra Times on August 10, 1991.

An unusual story featured in The Canberra Times on this day in 1991. The sling that many Australian male sheep shearers were using was causing a slightly embarrassing side effect.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JH

Jess Hollingsworth

Editorial Admin

More from History
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.