Times Past: August 10, 1991

An unusual story featured in The Canberra Times on this day in 1991. The sling that many Australian male sheep shearers were using was causing a slightly embarrassing side effect.
Many of Australia's shearers - the legendary hard men of the Outback - were developing breasts.
"We don't know the exact numbers," Australian Workers Union organiser Dudley Watson said, "but it's very serious. It would have to be in the hundreds, maybe more."
The cause was believed to be a device known as a "sling", introduced in Australia five years prior.
Many shearers used the sling which was hung from the roof of the shearing shed and supported the shearer beneath the chest. Shearers used it to give relief to their backs and said most models were very effective.
However, the constant movement of the wool covered sling seemed to produce "embarrassing side effects".
Doctors in Queensland had warned against the use of the slings. Dr Paul, the Flying Surgeon, in recent times had operated on two shearers to remove their "breasts" and was in no doubt that slings were the cause.
The first symptom that many described getting was an intense itch.
A Canberra physician who preferred not to be named said, "Males do have rudimentary breast tissue. I can only surmise that they develop as a result from the interrupted blood supply. This might induce fatty tissue."
