Finance Minister Katy Gallagher has taken a swipe at independent ACT senator David Pocock for supporting the expansion of a federal parliamentary inquiry into the bill which seeks to compel an ACT government Calvary inquiry.
It comes as ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr rounds on the Coalition instigator of the bill, Queensland LNP senator Matt Canavan for seeking to interfere in ACT matters.
Senator Pocock, who insists he does not support Senator Canavan's bill, on Tuesday supported a Senate motion to secure extra time for the Legal and Constitutional Affairs Legislation Committee to scrutinise Senator Canavan's Australian Capital Territory (Self Government) Amendment Bill 2023.
The motion, which passed by one vote, 31 to 30, allows for an extra month for the inquiry's report, with the due date now September 6. It is also is now expected to hear from witnesses at a public hearing in Canberra.
Mr Barr said in a statement to The Canberra Times that Senator Canavan is trying to undermine the ACT's right to self-government.
"Senators from other states and territories should not be seeking to interfere in ACT matters. This would never happen to a state government," the Chief Minister said.
"Prolonging the inquiry into the doomed Canavan Bill is nothing but a further attempt to fuel yet another culture war.
"Territory rights should not be negotiable, and many ACT residents will be disappointed that not all territory senators appear to share that view."
Previously there were no plans for the Labor-controlled committee.
The minister and ACT senator has questioned Senator Pocock's actions.
"It's curious how Senator Pocock could campaign so strongly in favour of territory rights at the election but now be the deciding vote to extend an inquiry into proposed laws from the National Party that would if passed, diminish ACT rights," Senator Gallagher said.
"I think Canberrans would expect better from a local senator who should stand up for their rights, not seek to facilitate inquiries that want to water them down."
Senator Pocock has defended the support for the extension and pushed back on the questioning of his commitment to the ACT, as well as for the issues of transparency and territory rights.
"If we are going to have an inquiry then there should be an opportunity for a public hearing if one is requested," he told The Canberra Times.
"I pushed to broaden Senator Canavan's motion to expand the witness list to bring balance to the testimony but this was defeated.
"Frankly I think it is a bit disingenuous for Senator Gallagher to question my commitment to standing up for the people of the ACT when I have been the only federal representative standing up and calling for better territory representation, more ambitious action on climate and more Commonwealth investment in the ACT for everything from housing to infrastructure."
The bill, which was referred in June with the surprise support of the Greens, seeks to make the territory government hold an inquiry that would report back before June 30, 2024.
The motion, which passed on Tuesday, allows for an extra month for the inquiry's report, with the due date now September 6.
A public hearing is now to be scheduled in Canberra, with invitations to be sent to the ACT government, Calvary Health Care, and the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Canberra and Goulburn.
Senator Pocock's attempt to widen the witness invitation list for the hearing failed by one vote.
In its submission, the ACT government attacked the bill as "inappropriate", "unnecessary", and said it would impinge on the right to the territory's self-determination.
Calvary Health Care, in its submission, said the conduct of the Territory was a surprise and had damaged Calvary's reputation and is expected to result in economic loss for its broader private operations.
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
