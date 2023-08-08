Finance Minister Katy Gallagher has taken a swipe at independent ACT senator David Pocock for supporting the expansion of a federal parliamentary inquiry into the bill which seeks to compel an ACT government Calvary inquiry.
Senator Pocock on Tuesday supported the Senate motion by Queensland LNP senator Matt Canavan to secure extra time for the Legal and Constitutional Affairs Legislation Committee to scrutinise the Australian Capital Territory (Self Government) Amendment Bill 2023.
The motion, which passed by one vote, 31 votes to 30, allows for an extra month for the inquiry's report, with the due date now September 6. It is also is now expected to hear from witnesses at a public hearing in Canberra.
Previously there were no plans for the Labor-controlled committee.
The minister and ACT senator has questioned Senator Pocock's actions.
"It's curious how Senator Pocock could campaign so strongly in favour of territory rights at the election but now be the deciding vote to extend an inquiry into proposed laws from the National Party that would if passed, diminish ACT rights," Senator Gallagher said.
"I think Canberrans would expect better from a local senator who should stand up for their rights, not seek to facilitate inquiries that want to water them down."
The bill, which was referred in June with the surprise support of the Greens, seeks to make the territory government hold an inquiry that would report back before June 30, 2024.
Senator Canavan said the inquiry had received more than 7000 pieces of correspondence, including from the ACT government, Calvary Health Care ACT, and the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Canberra and Goulburn.
A public hearing is now to be scheduled in Canberra, with invitations to be sent to the ACT government, Calvary Health Care, and the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Canberra and Goulburn.
Senator Pocock's attempted to widen the witness invitation list for the hearing failed by one vote.
In its submission, the ACT government attacked the bill as "inappropriate", "unnecessary", and said it would impinge on the right to the territory's self-determination.
Calvary Health Care, in its submission, said the conduct of the Territory was a surprise and had damaged Calvary's reputation and is expected to result in economic loss for its broader private operations.
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
