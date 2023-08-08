Eighteen-year-old Ethan Strange was lost for words. Most rookies would be if Ricky Stuart and Elliott Whitehead pulled them aside and told them they were about to realise an NRL dream.
"He got a little rattled. There was a pause there, sort of in disbelief," Stuart said, "then Elliott said to him: 'You're allowed to cry, you know?'
"I turned away because I'm the emotional one, I thought I was going to go.
"I don't mind showing emotion and seeing emotion in those types of situations, because that's why you work so hard as a footballer, to get this wonderful moment.
"Now it's about playing well, and he certainly wouldn't be selected if there was not the confidence in Ethan."
MORE SPORT:
Strange is set to make his NRL debut with Raiders coach Stuart backing the teenage prodigy to shine at centre in a top four showdown with the Melbourne Storm on Sunday.
The rising star turned heads when he claimed man of the match honours in the under-19s State of Origin clash last month with a hat-trick and two try assists.
Now Strange - who Stuart suggests plays his best football at five-eighth but has impressive utility value - will play centre with a hamstring injury to keep Kris sidelined for three to four matches, which could rule the 24-year-old out of action until the first week of the finals series.
Veteran centre Jarrod Croker's short-term future in the NRL remains a week-to-week proposition as he deals with a hamstring issue of his own.
It opens the door for Strange to earn an NRL debut in green after being plucked away from the Sydney Roosters on a three-year deal which runs until the end of 2025.
"I spoke to his father two weeks ago and said to him 'I feel Ethan is ready, it's just a matter of the opportunity arising'. I had a good discussion with his dad about it," Stuart said.
"Elliott Whitehead and I grabbed him and pulled him aside. We congratulated him on the opportunity he has now got to be Raider 391, and he was very excited.
"He was quite emotional, which is a wonderful sign because it shows how much it means to the guy. He's got a long career ahead of him, he's a very talented player.
"It's the best part of coaching, telling a player he has arrived and he has got his Raider number. It's something I'll never get sick of. It's what this club is very good at, we invest a lot of time and energy into our kids and we're not afraid to play them.
"This is a great example for many young players at the Raiders. If they invest the time and commit, they'll get the chance.
"He is a player who is developing into being one of our players for the future. There's not a person who hasn't got the confidence in Ethan."
Meanwhile, 19-year-old centre Alanna Dummett will make her NRLW debut for the Raiders when they face St George Illawarra in Wollongong on Saturday. She replaces Mackenzie Wiki, who will miss up to three games with a mid-foot sprain.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.