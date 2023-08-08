Zoe Cuthbert doesn't realise how many balls she's currently juggling until she stops to think about it.
Between racing on the mountain bike world circuit, setting up her own fashion brand, establishing a cycling team and studying design at ANU, all while living in Europe in a van, the Canberra athlete has plenty to keep her busy.
A quick glance at Cuthbert's Instagram highlights how much fun the 22-year-old is having, but beneath the smile lies a steely resolve to defeat the world's best.
The youngster will have the opportunity to do so in Glasgow on Friday night when she competes in the women's under 23 mountain bike race at the cycling world championships.
Fellow Canberran Bec Henderson will line up in Saturday's women's elite race.
The event will mark Cuthbert's first world championships since she finished fifth in the under 19 race in 2019, an untimely illness derailing her quest for glory last year.
The rider recognises how far she's come since that race and is determined to finish her time as a junior on a high.
"Only now do I realise how well I did in that race," Cuthbert said. "Coming fifth is a big deal at the world championships, but I didn't really understand that at the time.
"I've had good results since then and I definitely have a lot more experience racing overseas and racing in Europe. I can appreciate what I did at the time and appreciate how far I've come and changed as a person and as a rider."
Cuthbert makes no secret about her determination to defeat her rivals when on the bike, however she recognises the importance of balance away from cycling.
That's where the design studies, fashion label and desire to see the sights of Europe come in to ensure she isn't worn down physically and mentally by the rigours of the mountain bike circuit.
An independent rider without a team, Cuthbert established Rapt Apparel to help finance her cycling endeavours while also setting the platform for life after racing.
While not everybody would be able to wear so many different hats, the 22-year-old is confident her off-bike passions contribute to success on the bike.
"It's pretty busy," she said. "It's something for me to do that's not bike riding to take my mind off racing and means I'm not 100 per cent focused on my riding.
"As much as I'd like to be on the track full time, that's not something I can do. I need to support myself and to do that I have a fun side project that I'm passionate about."
Cuthbert entered the year determined to build on a breakthrough 2022 that featured a Commonwealth Games silver medal and multiple World Cup top-10 finishes.
The 2023 campaign has been a rollercoaster, with higher highs and lower lows.
Helping Cuthbert navigate the journey has been sports psychologist Kristine Dunn. The pair have developed a close relationship since the cyclist was a teenager and Dunn has played a key role in her rise to the top.
"Psychology is super important for sport but it's also important for everyone's lives," she said. "Everything is so confusing, even if you're not doing any sport.
"It was super helpful to have those skills and I'm still learning those skills today and they're applicable not only in my performance but in all aspects of my life."
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
