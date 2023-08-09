Federal government procurement systems dishing out work worth more than $80 billion a year are dogged by "uncompetitive rorts", rule breaches and compliance failures and need to be overhauled, a powerful parliamentary committee has found.
Delivering a damning judgement on the ability of major departments and agencies to ensure taxpayers are getting value for multi-billion dollars worth of contracts awarded every year, the Joint Committee of Public Accounts and Audit has called for major changes to the way procurement is handled.
"AusTender is no AusTinder and it needs reform," committee chair, Labor MP Julian Hill said.
"Public servants need to get far more comfortable and skilled with playing the field and sharpening their pencils on suppliers, even if this leads to difficult conversations and rejection."
Mr Hill said some of the biggest concerns arise from the use of panels of approved providers as a way to streamline procurement.
Such arrangements create "clubs" of major suppliers like the big consulting firms which are able to "grab the lion's share of work", the Labor MP said, noting that Accenture, KPMG, Deloitte, PwC and Ernst & Young secured almost $2 billion on contracts in 2021-22 after facing only limited competition.
"When departments and agencies conduct procurements using taxpayer money, they should be able to demonstrate that money was spent effectively and appropriately," Mr Hill said.
"Action is needed to ensure that taxpayer dollars are not being wasted as a consequence of poor public sector procurement practices."
The committee's report, tabled in the House of Representatives on Wednesday, draws in part on five Australian National Audit Office inquiries into procurement practices at the Department of Home Affairs, the Defence Department, the National Capital Authority and the Digital Transformation Agency.
Mr Hill noted that four of these five audit reports identified non-compliance with Commonwealth Procurement Rules.
It comes amid heightened scrutiny of the government's extensive use of, and reliance upon, external providers to undertake much of its work.
Analysis by The Canberra Times found departments and agencies between them spent $49.4 billion on contracts last financial year, more than half of which came from Defence.
The use of external consultants, contractors and labour hire firms exploded in the past decade as the previous government imposed staffing caps and other restrictions on the public service.
Recent revelations have highlighted some of the consequences of a reliance on outside providers, including the leaking of confidential tax changes by PwC staff, claims of overcharging by KPMG and the award of Home Affairs contracts to a company linked to a foreign bribery case.
Among its 20 recommendations, the audit committee has called for multiple quotes to always be obtained, greater transparency about quotes sought and the reasons a supplier was chosen, making value for money and record keeping overriding priorities, making all agencies subject to Commonwealth procurement rules, building up APS procurement skills and capacity and adopting holistic approach to procurement.
The report highlighted "a considerable capability deficit with respect to procurement in the APS", with the committee calling for a procurement professional stream.
Mr Hill said procurement should be "more than a conveyor trucking money out and goods and services in. More active management of of key supply chains and markets [is needed]".
He said the Finance Department had to take a lead role in strengthening the government's procurement capabilities.
It should foster the development of a dedicated procurement professional stream in the public service and update the procurement framework to reflect advances in procurement practices in the private sector.
I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times
