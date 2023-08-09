The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Breaking

'Uncompetitive rorts': federal government procurement not delivering value for money

Miriam Webber
Adrian Rollins
By Miriam Webber, and Adrian Rollins
Updated August 9 2023 - 11:03am, first published 10:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joint Committee of Public Accounts and Audit chair Julian Hill, middle, and deputy chair Linda Reynolds. Picture by Keegan Carroll
Joint Committee of Public Accounts and Audit chair Julian Hill, middle, and deputy chair Linda Reynolds. Picture by Keegan Carroll

Federal government procurement systems dishing out work worth more than $80 billion a year are dogged by "uncompetitive rorts", rule breaches and compliance failures and need to be overhauled, a powerful parliamentary committee has found.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

Public service and politics reporter

I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

Adrian Rollins

Adrian Rollins

Journalist

Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.