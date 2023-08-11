Fans of the whimsical, stylised world of writer-director Wes Anderson (Moonrise Kingdom, The Royal Tenenbaums, The Grand Budapest Hotel) will want to see his latest movie, in which the itinerary of a Junior Stargazer/Space Cadet convention, organised to bring together students and parents from across the country for fellowship and scholarly competition, is spectacularly disrupted by world-changing events. The film, containing multiple narratives, features a star-studded cast of Anderson regulars and actors new to his work, including Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Jeffrey Wright, Tilda Swinton, Bryan Cranston, Edward Norton, Adrien Brody, Liev Schreiber and Hope Davis.
This film tells the story of a British teenage Gran Turismo player whose skills playing the racing simulation game of the title led to him winning a series of Nissan competitions. He went on to become a professional racing car driver. It's inspired by the true story of Jann Mardenborough, played here by Archie Madekwe (Midsommar). The film also stars David Harbour as Jack Salter, who trains Jann to race, and Orlando Bloom (the Pirates of the Caribbean movies) as a Nissan motorsport marketing executive. Djimon Hounsou (Black Adam) and Geri Halliwell-Horner (the artist formerly known as Ginger Spice - remember the Spice Girls?) play Jann's parents. It's directed by Neill Blomkamp (Chappy, District 9).
Based on one chapter of Bram Stoker's classic novel Dracula, this film tells the terrifying story of the merchant ship Demeter, which was chartered to carry private cargo - 50 unmarked wooden crates - from Carpathia to London. Strange events befall those on board as they attempt to survive the ocean voyage, during which they are stalked each night by a merciless presence onboard the ship. When the Demeter finally arrives off the shores of England, it is a charred, derelict wreck and there is no trace of the crew. What could possibly have happened to them? After Renfield, released earlier this year, here's another movie approaching the Dracula story from an unusual perspective. It's directed by André Ovredal (Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark). The cast includes Corey Hawkins (In the Heights), Liam Cunningham (The Wind That Shakes the Barley) and Aisling Franciosi (The Nightingale).
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
