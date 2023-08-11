Based on one chapter of Bram Stoker's classic novel Dracula, this film tells the terrifying story of the merchant ship Demeter, which was chartered to carry private cargo - 50 unmarked wooden crates - from Carpathia to London. Strange events befall those on board as they attempt to survive the ocean voyage, during which they are stalked each night by a merciless presence onboard the ship. When the Demeter finally arrives off the shores of England, it is a charred, derelict wreck and there is no trace of the crew. What could possibly have happened to them? After Renfield, released earlier this year, here's another movie approaching the Dracula story from an unusual perspective. It's directed by André Ovredal (Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark). The cast includes Corey Hawkins (In the Heights), Liam Cunningham (The Wind That Shakes the Barley) and Aisling Franciosi (The Nightingale).