The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Asteroid City, Gran Turismo and Dracula: Voyage of the Demeter are new movies out at the cinema

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
August 12 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Asteroid City is Wes Anderson's new movie. Picture supplied
Asteroid City is Wes Anderson's new movie. Picture supplied

Asteroid City (M, 105 minutes):

Fans of the whimsical, stylised world of writer-director Wes Anderson (Moonrise Kingdom, The Royal Tenenbaums, The Grand Budapest Hotel) will want to see his latest movie, in which the itinerary of a Junior Stargazer/Space Cadet convention, organised to bring together students and parents from across the country for fellowship and scholarly competition, is spectacularly disrupted by world-changing events. The film, containing multiple narratives, features a star-studded cast of Anderson regulars and actors new to his work, including Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Jeffrey Wright, Tilda Swinton, Bryan Cranston, Edward Norton, Adrien Brody, Liev Schreiber and Hope Davis.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ron Cerabona

Ron Cerabona

Arts reporter

As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.