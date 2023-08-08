The Canberra Times
Amanda Rose | Australia's small business owners need more support

By Amanda Rose
Updated August 8 2023 - 5:16pm, first published 5:15pm
Small business owners are doing it tough. Picture Shutterstock
Small business owners are doing it tough. Picture Shutterstock

In the bustling world of small business, a little-known fact remains hidden beneath the surface: many of Australia's small business owners are currently locked in a battle with their mental health.

