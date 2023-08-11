This is the story of how Dent's grandparents - Ruby and Julie - gave their bodies to science when they died. No one in her family seems to know why, or what really happened with their bodies afterwards. Were they avid science buffs? Was it to save on cremation costs? How do scientists tackle the practicalities and ethics of dealing with the bodies of dead loved ones and cutting them up for research? Weaving the personal with the history of medical cadaver research, Jackie Dent explores the practicalities and ethics of whole-body dissection - all the while looking for answers as to what happened to her grandparents.