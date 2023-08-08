Passion made possible in Singapore

Singapore is no longer just a stopover on your way to somewhere else. Australians have embraced the multi-faceted city as a destination in its own right, and just because you've visited once, don't think you've seen it all. In Singapore, attractions are constantly evolving, and new dining options and watering holes are opening up all the time.

"Over 500,000 Aussies visited Singapore in the first six months of this year, which represents 95 per cent of Australian arrivals over the same period in 2019.



"We're thrilled that demand for travel to Singapore from this region has made such a strong comeback," said Kimberly Spykerman, Area Director Oceania of the Singapore Tourism Board.

"We've also been getting great feedback about Singapore's new and varied offerings, which has enabled Aussies to rediscover the destination and deepen their passions - whether it's food, heritage and culture, shopping, or adrenaline-pumping adventure."

Here are a few must-see and dos when next you're in Singapore.

For foodies

Singapore is famous for its varied and vibrant street food, found in its many hawker centres located around the island. It's a go-to for many locals and is a great way to enjoy authentic Singapore food, even for first-time visitors.

For a different but still truly local experience, seek out Peranakan cuisine, commonly described as a mix of Straits Chinese and Malay cuisine, rather like the Peranakans themselves. Combine this cuisine with fine dining at Candlenut, the world's first Michelin-starred Peranakan restaurant, located in the Dempsey neighbourhood.

Not all foodie experiences can be found on the ground. You can take in a bird's eye view of Singapore's skyline and Sentosa's greenery while enjoying a four-course meal 100 metres above in the privacy of your very own cable car.

Or take to the seas and enjoy the sunset from Asia's only luxury tallship, the Royal Albatross. The Singaporean chef infuses flavours from around the world to serve up a unique culinary journey.

For explorers

The top attraction for Australians who love exploring a destination at their own pace is Gardens by the Bay. For those who have already enjoyed the Cloud Forest with its 35m indoor waterfall, the Flower Dome has an event calendar that reflects the change in seasons, so it's a great option for visitors making return visits to Singapore.

Fort Canning Park is another favourite for photographers, combining nature and history across nine sections.

If you're not a big fan of walking, escape the heat and join the Marina Bay Night Bicycle Tour where you can see the scintillating lights of Gardens by the Bay's impressive Super Trees, the Singapore Flyer and others along your route.

For action seekers

To test your aptitude for heights, take a ride on the new SkyHelix Sentosa, an open-air gondala that rises and rotates 79 metres above sea level.

More traditional adrenaline-pumping rides can be found at Universal Studios Singapore, including the hyper-realistic 3D Transformers ride and the high-speed duelling roller coasters.

Nearby, the Adventure Cove Waterpark helps you beat the heat with a selection of rides ranging from fast to cruisy - a perfect option for families.

Go off the beaten track and try a kayak sailing tour from mainland Singapore to explore the mangrove forests of Pulau Ubin. If the wind is right, just lie back and enjoy the scenery, or engage pedal-power to help you glide along the coast.

Of course you can't visit Singapore without the thrill of uncovering a bargain, browsing luxury brands at international flagship stores, or finding the perfect item in an ethnic enclave to remind you of the culture and energy of the city. You haven't experienced shopping until you've shopped in Singapore.