The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking
Graphic Content

William Rendall, David Hoyt face sentencing for Garema Place assault

Hannah Neale
By Hannah Neale
Updated August 9 2023 - 5:48pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Two brothers were "beaten to a pulp" in a public attack, which continued "mercilessly and viciously" when they lost consciousness, a prosecutor has said.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hannah Neale

Hannah Neale

Reporter

Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.