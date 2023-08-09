Two brothers were "beaten to a pulp" in a public attack, which continued "mercilessly and viciously" when they lost consciousness, a prosecutor has said.
William Juan David Rendall and David Samuel Hoyt, both aged 29, faced the ACT Magistrates Court for the start of their sentencing proceedings on Tuesday.
Rendall and Hoyt had previously pleaded guilty to two counts each of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
Agreed facts state that about 1.30am on Australia Day, a fight broke out between Rendall, Hoyt and two other men in Garema Place.
During the fight, which was captured by CCTV cameras, both victims lost consciousness and were "not reacting to any strikes, kicks or punches thrown".
Rendall stomped on the head, face and torso of one of the men multiple times in quick succession.
Hoyt kicked one of the victims in the head three times while the man was unconscious.
Hoyt and Rendall also dragged the unconscious victims along the ground for two metres before dropping them back down.
One of the victims suffered a large bruise to the left side of his scalp, a concussion and brief loss of consciousness with ongoing vision issues.
The other man suffered a serious concussion with ongoing memory issues, requiring supervision from his parents and medical care. He lost consciousness for 15 minutes in total.
Vanessa Quigley, author of a psychological report on Rendall, was called to give evidence on Tuesday.
The report, which included some findings through the use of artificial intelligence, found that Rendall had multiple mental health diagnoses which were not properly treated.
These included ADHD and alcohol use disorder, which "places [Rendall] at a disadvantage when the alcohol comes into play", Ms Quigley told the court.
"For people with ADHD, they act first and then they stop and reflect.
"[Rendall believed] his mate was in trouble, that he had been provoked, that these people had been difficult and he was in a fight.
"At that point in time, his ability to control has left. He is in the moment and just reacting on instinct."
Ms Quigley said the CCTV footage showed Rendall "behaving in ways that are erratic and unpredictable, which is more suggestive of having lost control".
Michael Kukulies-Smith, a lawyer for Rendall, said his client was "not the initial aggressor" and he had "lost control".
Mr Kukulies-Smith argued Rendall was not "a dominant force" at the start of the fight when he was "judo-flipped to the ground" by one of the victims.
This changed, the lawyer claimed, when Rendall was kicked to the torso and his head was stomped on.
There was then a "significant increase in the level of violence", Mr Kukulies-Smith said.
Hoyt's solicitor, Tim Sharman, described the attack as "a vicious assault which reflects a loss of control".
"It's ugly. It's a fight. It degenerates into an assault," he said.
Prosecutor Luke Crocker said the offenders had "beaten these two men to a pulp and then left them".
Mr Crocker said Rendall had "lost his cool and mercilessly and viciously assaulted both the victims".
He argued claims of the fight breaking out as the result of a racial slur against the offenders was not part of agreed facts, and the prosecution did not accept the men were provoked.
Special magistrate Rebecca Christensen is set to hand down sentences on September 1.
Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
