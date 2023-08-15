The champion Nimbys of Yarralumla

There is nimbyism - and then there is Yarralumla nimbyism.
Some of us might object to a steelworks or the Wuhan lab next door but in posh Yarralumla, some well-heeled people once objected to a hospice!
A hospice! What could be worse? It's hard to imagine a less-disruptive group than those in the last hours of their lives but objections there were.
So the latest piece of outrage from beyond the manicured lawns is very small beer compared to the past harrumphs.
It turns out that Yarralumla has a Turner Place. It's a nice crescent, a short walk from the Royal Canberra Golf Club, the yacht club and the rowing sheds. Too close to be worth powering up the Tesla.
But genteel residents from the suburb learnt that there was going to be a new Turner Place off Northbourne Avenue. Outrageous, an albeit small number felt. But after protests from Yarralumla, the developer has agreed to change the name.
Extra bottles of Krug Grand Cuvee champagne may have been brought up from the cellar to celebrate but this little brouhaha pales to nothing compared to the successful opposition to the hospice.
As the minutes of the annual general meeting of the Yarralumla Residents' Association recorded on August 22, 1999, there was a debate, with concern about "busy roads, a lot of car accidents, some people paid high prices for their houses, lost views and what was in it for Yarralumla, the shops being the only area that would gain".
Just a thought, but maybe the residents of the hospice might also have gained. They might have had something "in it" from a peaceful view, in a nice quiet neighbourhood, at the end of their lives - but the hospice was never built there.
Presumably, loud partying was not a high priority for those on their death beds. Even, think of this, they might have welcomed some kindness - but that didn't stop a few Yarralumlans objecting.
It's true that that was 1999 but step forward 20 years.
In 2019, a developer said that a "pathetic bunch of do-gooders" had stopped development on a block that had been unused for the previous seven years.
Move forward to the present day. It's true that the old brickworks site now looks like it will be developed - but it's been a fight.
The works were used from 1923 until 1927 to fashion the bricks which built Canberra but the railway from it stopped operating in 1927. There was then a long - very long - debate about what you do with an old brickworks.
Some wanted it kept as an important piece of Canberra's heritage. Others simply opposed the plan to turn it into homes for people - but not nice people, one resident feared: "In London islands of high density development have become ghettos of crime and god knows what else," he feared.
It even prompted the now deceased world-famous rapper Coolio - of Gangsta's Paradise fame - to get involved.
Before a tour to Canberra, we asked him what he thought of the "ghetto" fears.
"Don't worry about that because if you are it's probably already a ghetto," he said in a most unlikely zinger.
Our own Ian Warden followed up, imagining if he and Mr Coolio had collaborated on a rap song (though more collaboration on the Ian side than the rapper's side, one suspects).
"Coolio and I are calling our joint composition NIMBYs Paradise," Ian said.
"Down in superior Yarralumla everyone dere is a serial grumbler
They're encumbered by the shade of their insular penumbra
As the real world approaches they gettin' glummer and glummer
They loll in their mansions worth millions of dollars, these diplomats and scholars
Havin' phobias about newcomers' smells and squalors."
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
