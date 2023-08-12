Insurers - don't punch a hole in jumping pillow fun

I love the manager at the caravan park we attend. She is no-nonsense and look out any kid not wearing a helmet while riding their bike. The manager, like many others in her situation, has a lot on her plate but she and her staff are across everything. And, you know, parents just need to watch their own kids as well. Hopefully, the jumping pillow dramas are not the tip of the iceberg and the beginning of all the fun being sucked out of caravan parks. They are much-loved and important, offering affordable, memorable holidays for families.