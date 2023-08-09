David Pocock is between a rock and a hard place.
Or more precisely, the key crossbencher is wedged between two key election pledges: transparency and territory rights.
It has got him in all manner of trouble, particularly with the two levels of Labor governments, federal and ACT.
It is all thanks to Queensland LNP senator Matt Canavan surfing in from up north and making a stand against the ACT government's Calvary Hospital Bruce takeover.
The controversial move is already in play, but Senator Canavan is using the federal resources available to him to stop it, or at least in his words "embarrass" the Labor-Greens Barr government.
To those in ACT, that's a direct threat to self-government.
We are up to his "plan B", which is trying to pass a federal bill to force the ACT government to hold an inquiry. In a surprise move in June by the Greens, which had its own agenda on other matters, the bill has been referred for inquiry.
Expertly played by the Queenslander, that is a Senate inquiry by stealth.
The Labor-controlled committee would have hoped it could run that one to the ground. The inquiry into the bill was slated to report this week without a hearing, but Senator Canavan had other ideas.
He managed on Tuesday to swing, with the key vote of Senator Pocock, an extension to report and a public hearing.
In Labor's view, Senator Canavan is interfering and drawing this out, but almost worse, Senator Pocock just voted to assist him in what it regards as an attempt at a culture war.
Finance Minister and ACT senator Katy Gallagher said, if passed, the bill would diminish ACT rights.
"I think Canberrans would expect better from a local senator who should stand up for their rights, not seek to facilitate inquiries that want to water them down," Senator Gallagher said.
ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr also had words.
"Territory rights should not be negotiable, and many ACT residents will be disappointed that not all territory senators appear to share that view," he said.
Senator Pocock lists his actions on the matter as opposing and abstaining at every turn, but he said he voted for the extension and hearing as his office has had a large volume of correspondence over the Calvary takeover. Indeed Senator Canavan said the inquiry itself has received more than 7000 pieces of correspondence.
Senator Pocock insists he is against the bill and will vote against it, but he could not stand on a platform of transparency and shut those voices. That would bite later down the track.
He has voted with the government over its signature legislation while getting amendments along the way. He has been imploring the Greens to pass Labor's stalled housing legislation.
He is an independent on this one, but has he just ended up helping the opposition?
Well over a year into the Albanese government's term, cracks are surfacing in the relationship with the former footballer who took down Zed Seselja.
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
