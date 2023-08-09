The Canberra Times
Tavake Pikula refused bail in ACT Magistrates Court for firearm charges

By Tim Piccione
August 10 2023
A man who allegedly harboured stolen guns will remain behind bars after a judge heard he previously attempted to conceal evidence of a "cowardly" murder.

Tim Piccione

Court reporter

Tim is a journalist with the Canberra Times covering the ACT courts. He came to the nation's capital via the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. Contact: tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

