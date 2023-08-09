And it's also worth noting that our forebears had a number of other different ways of organising shelter that we've almost entirely discarded - the boarding house, for example. If someone ended up with a large house back in the '30s, their first thought was to go into business as a boarding house, keeping a bedroom for themselves and cooking for five or six or 10 tenants. That's not a thing any more, except for student share houses, and neither is the smaller-scale lodger who you'd bring in to fill up the spare room.