Honestly though, it's tough to take this on. If you criticise dogs, apparently you are a bad person. Those who don't want giant slavering beings (or even bristly yapping more compact canines) bounding up to tiny toddlers (or even short women) are evil and unfeeling. This is the extent of our dog daze - no understanding that we are meant to live harmoniously, as a society, considering the needs of others. Just as I would care for my grandchildren well enough to ensure they don't put their filthy paws all over your clothes or knock you over at a running pace, the same rules should apply to dog owners. Unless you are a parent or grandparent, you have probably not had a small child come up and lick you or wipe their hands on you. Yet there is absolutely no question that this happens to people who don't own dogs but who are forced to interact with them against their will.