"I think the main problem is, how the concept of introducing the Voice to the constitution, has been 'sold' to the people by our PM," writes Barry. "It seems to me that the PM's pitch is meaningless. When asked why people should support the voice he replied because it is nation building. What does that mean to the average citizen? How will it build the nation? He also uses slogans like 'It's the right thing to do' or 'It will unite our nation' but doesn't explain why or how. History tells me that changing the constitution is not done on slogans. It's a very serious matter and needs to be addressed seriously. I think the majority of Australians would accept recognition of First Nations people in the constitution but adding the "Voice" scenario has complicated the question."