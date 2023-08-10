This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
It was the last thing we needed just before we were due to board an international flight. We'd decided to get some cash from an ATM at the airport only to discover our bank's ATM had been replaced by a Thomas Cook machine. And when we inserted our card and requested the cash, it never came out.
Calling the service number on the machine, we were connected to a young woman in London who told us she could do nothing about it and to contact our bank. Hearts racing, we went online and to our relief discovered the account had not been debited. But that's not the point.
Where had all the bank ATMs gone - the only ones available were operated by Thomas Cook - and why, when they malfunctioned, were we directed to a call centre in London, on the opposite side of the world which could offer no help whatsoever?
That unpleasant memory surfaced yesterday with news of another eye-watering bank profit. Which bank? Yep, that one, the Commonwealth - or CBA as they call it now - which revealed a staggering $10.16 billion cash profit, up 6 per cent on the previous year, propelled by the relentless surge in interest rates over the past year. Great news for shareholders, who'll receive a boost to their dividends. Oh, and the CEO got a big pay boost, too.
The CBA - let's face it, there's nothing common about its wealth - is not our bank but it shares a couple of traits: huge profits and a steep decline in ATMs. The number of ATMs dropped from 13,814 in 2017 to 6412 in June 2022, according to APRA, the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority. And, of course, every town and a good many suburbs have seen bank branches disappear along with the ATMs. That cost-cutting has no doubt also helped the big banks plump up their profits.
But what about customer service? What are we paying banks for if they can't deliver that most basic transaction - handing over cash when we need it, even if that is becoming rarer as the cashless economy takes over?
A new protocol governing bank branch closures came into effect on July 1. It requires banks to forewarn customers of branch closures and support to help them find alternatives for in-person banking transactions such as post offices. But people who just want cash out of a machine will have to use one of the third-party ATMs. The one in my local supermarket charges a fee "up to $4". No thanks.
I'm all for strong financial institutions but the banks need to direct some of their profits back towards their customers. Reinstating some of their ATMs - especially at airports - would be a start.
- Brittany Higgins has blasted the "absolutely awful" police who investigated her rape allegations, claiming they made her feel "violated at every turn". The former Liberal Party staffer lashed out on Instagram on Wednesday, posting a scathing statement in response to an article in The Australian that declared the careers of police officers had been "destroyed" by the case.
- A powerful parliamentary committee has delivered a searing rebuke of Department of Home Affairs secretary Mike Pezzullo and his leadership team over procurement failures and organisational shortcomings. The joint committee of public accounts and audit found Mr Pezzullo, who has headed the mega-department since 2017, was "not ... persuasive" in his attempts to explain why the troubled multi-billion dollar maritime surveillance services contract was extended to 2027 without seeking a competitive tender and despite serious shortcomings identified by the Australian National Audit Office.
- Australia's economy will take a $7 billion hit by 2026 if the nation fails to lift education attainment to meet the need for skilled workers, new modelling from the Universities Australia shows. Chair of the peak body for universities, Professor David Lloyd, told the National Press Club that the country needs to rethink higher education beyond the traditional three-year degree program to meet the future skills shortage.
THEY SAID IT: "It is easier to rob by setting up a bank than by holding up a bank clerk." - Bertolt Brecht
YOU SAID IT: WA's heritage law about-face showed bad laws can be changed. But if "yes" campaigners were hoping for a circuit-breaker, Peter Dutton was having none of it. Perhaps it's time the politicians butted out of the debate
"Politicians should have no part in telling us how to vote," writes Maggie. "It shouldn't be a party political issue, and the more they meddle, the more confused people get. It's we, the public, who are deciding this matter; it's our vote, not theirs. It's the lowest of tactics to use the result as an endorsement or rejection of any particular leader. It will be a tragedy if the vote is lost because of uninformed people following the party line when it's not a party matter."
Phil writes: "Unlike Dutton, the people I've been talking to do not think the Voice will destroy democracy but they have a series of questions that no one wants to answer. There is clearly not one Indigenous Voice. To assume so is patronising and demeaning. Who gets to speak this voice? How are they selected? How do they gather the views of 300 nations, languages, and cultures from across the continent? Will the voice be heard? Many think it will end up being a gabfest that is full of sound and fury signifying nothing. A Voice means nothing if there is not an ear to hear."
"I think the main problem is, how the concept of introducing the Voice to the constitution, has been 'sold' to the people by our PM," writes Barry. "It seems to me that the PM's pitch is meaningless. When asked why people should support the voice he replied because it is nation building. What does that mean to the average citizen? How will it build the nation? He also uses slogans like 'It's the right thing to do' or 'It will unite our nation' but doesn't explain why or how. History tells me that changing the constitution is not done on slogans. It's a very serious matter and needs to be addressed seriously. I think the majority of Australians would accept recognition of First Nations people in the constitution but adding the "Voice" scenario has complicated the question."
Stuart writes: "Just get on with it. Have the referendum and then either learn to live with it or, hopefully, forget the whole divisive thing."
"Loved the cartoon and really enjoyed the imagery underlying your comments," writes Sue. "Had this momentary vision of political faces on roos in tutus in that frozen moment before they take flight in all directions. That aside, we probably not only should have already announced the date for the vote, but should have already had it. A short, sharp campaign would have been far more effective than the drawn out shambles that has occurred. It would be rather nice to see politicians gagged on the topic as well, but Dutton doesn't know how to debate: the repetition of "no", almost regardless of topic, does not constitute debating by any definition."
Four decades in the media, working in print and television. Formerly editor of the South Coast Register and Milton Ulladulla Times. Based on the South Coast of NSW.
