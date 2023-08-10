Most of us remember the "share" house as a youthful rite of passage.
It's fun at first, but then a tricky housemate, a kitchen sink that never empties or the monthly angst over who owes what for which bill, can means it quickly loses its appeal.
It's certainly not a way of life many envisage as part of their retirement, regardless of outgoing Reserve Bank governor Philip Lowe's recent suggestion.
And yet for more and more older Australians, and particularly older Australian women, it's one of the few affordable renting options still available to them.
The latest Homelessness Australia report shows women aged over 65 account for the steepest percentage increase in demand for homelessness support in the last four months and describes the current housing situation as the "worst housing crisis in living memory".
In the past 12 months, average rents in Australia rose by 12 per cent nationally and concerningly in Sydney, by just over 26 per cent - just pipping Canberra to the post.
People of all age groups are finding it increasingly difficult to find a rental they can afford, and vacancy rates are at staggeringly low levels.
And we know this struggle to find somewhere safe to call home is causing widespread health and social impacts, particularly among vulnerable older Australians, who face the stark reality that even as they approach retirement age, their financial supports are precarious and they're increasingly likely to have to retire with a mortgage or keep renting in this exorbitant market.
According to the latest Anglicare Rental Affordability Snapshot, in NSW, there were no properties that were affordable to single people relying on JobSeeker payment and only 0.4 per cent of the properties were affordable for a single person receiving the age pension.
Story after story in the media tells us that this is not just a problem in our big cities.
The current rental crisis is playing out in every suburb of every city in every town, big and small, right across the country.
Uniting NSW.ACT believes that safe and affordable housing is a basic human right and a key part of our 10-year strategy is to address and disrupt entrenched disadvantage across all communities and age groups to create a better future for more people in need.
That's why, in addition to the social and affordable dwellings Uniting has committed to delivering on behalf of the NSW government's Social and Affordable Housing Fund, we are also transitioning many of our existing "independent living" retirement villages to become rental-only communities over time, as our existing contracts under the Retirement Village Act expire.
Many of our future new developments will also include a proportion of affordable housing options.
Over time this will provide more than 1200 rental properties across metro and regional NSW and the ACT and enable us to meet the changing needs of the ageing community in line with our mission and purpose - creating safe environments for seniors, with affordable rents in quality accommodation within a close community of people with similar interests, hobbies and active social groups.
And so much more needs to be done.
As a society, our attitude and approach to a person's right to a safe and secure home - no matter their background, means or age - has to change.
It should be guaranteed as a fundamental human right, not an investment tool.
While we urge governments at every level to consider all the options currently being suggested by our front-line agencies to improve the current homelessness crisis, we also urge our fellow service providers, who may have accommodation they can repurpose, to consider new ways of thinking that will help to address these shameful homelessness statistics.
No one should need to contemplate couch surfing or living in their car as the alternative to being on the street at any age, least of all when they've reached retirement and beyond.
Our senior Australians deserve to live the last years of their lives in peace and comfort in a home that is safe and secure.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.