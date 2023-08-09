The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

Where in Canberra to watch the Matildas take on France in the Women's World Cup quarter-final on Saturday, August 12

Sara Garrity
By Sara Garrity
August 10 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

After a convincing 2-0 victory against Denmark in the round of 16 on Monday night, the Matildas are through to the quarter-finals of the 2023 Women's World Cup.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sara Garrity

Sara Garrity

News Reporter

Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.