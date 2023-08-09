After a convincing 2-0 victory against Denmark in the round of 16 on Monday night, the Matildas are through to the quarter-finals of the 2023 Women's World Cup.
This weekend, they will take on the world No.5-ranked France in Brisbane, after Les Bleues beat Morocco 4-0 on Tuesday night.
Canberrans have enjoyed the World Cup so far at various venues across the capital and the party is set to continue on Saturday.
Garema Place will hold a free public screening of the quarter-final match on Saturday, starting at 4pm in preparation for a 5pm kick-off.
Limited seating will be available, but spectators can bring their own chairs from home.
The ACT government said food and drinks will be available from stores within Garema Place, and viewers can bring their own food and non-alcoholic drinks too.
Toilets and first-aid will be on site, and bus and light rail services will be working as normal.
Following the game, Canberrans can view numerous landmarks lit in green and gold to celebrate the achievements of the Matildas, including the Malcolm Fraser Bridge, Canberra Times Fountain, the National Museum, old and new Parliament House and light rail stations.
The University of Canberra will again host watch parties for both the Australia and France match, and also the England and Colombia quarter-final that follows at 8.30pm.
Like their hosting of the group stage matches, a mini arena will be set up in the UC Refectory, and food and drink will be available from 4pm.
Another popular venue which has also been showing all games, The Dock in Kingston, has run out of availability on Saturday for people who haven't already booked.
It will be the second time the teams have come face-to-face within a month, after the Matildas beat France 1-0 in a friendly in July with a 66th minute goal from 20-year-old forward Mary Fowler.
Where to watch the Matildas take on France on Saturday evening:
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
