Nic White says the Wallabies can hear the clock ticking on their World Cup dream as Eddie Jones prepares to unveil his squad on Thursday night ahead of next month's tournament opener.
Jones will take a 33-man squad to France for the World Cup, where the Wallabies will have one last hit-out against the French in an August 28 warm-up match before kicking off the tournament against Georgia on September 10.
White started the Test campaign in the Wallabies' No.9 jersey before being usurped by Tate McDermott, who captained Australia in their last outing against the All Blacks.
Now names like Tawera Kerr-Barlow - the former All Blacks scrumhalf who is eligible to play for Australia - and Brumbies No.9 Ryan Lonergan are being floated as contenders for Jones' squad.
"There's time pressure, we're 30 days away, we've got one warm-up game left," White said.
"It certainly feels very real, it's come around very quickly. Still plenty of hard work to be done. We'll be over there before we know it and into that first game against Georgia."
Wallabies duo White and Rob Valetini joined Rugby Australia chief executive Phil Waugh and president Joe Roff at Parliament House on Wednesday to mark 30 days until the start of the World Cup.
They met with everyone from Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to Senator David Pocock, handing out Wallabies jerseys and dreaming about hosting the next World Cup in Australia.
"It's a special jersey, it's a World Cup jersey, different to any other," White said. "The only hope is we're able to add another trophy on the sleeve of it by the end of this year."
Whether Michael Hooper is on the plane to France looms as one of the most intriguing selection calls, with Wallabies great Tim Horan rating him a 50-50 chance of selection.
The 31-year-old says he is desperate to play in the World Cup but a calf injury has kept him out of Australia's past three Tests, allowing Tom Hooper and Fraser McReight to put their hands up for selection.
"It's probably a 50-50 call," two-time World Cup-winning Wallabies centre Horan said.
"For what he's done for the game and Wallabies brand in a difficult period over the last 10 years, plus his current leadership and ability, I'd be picking him.
"But he's probably the No.2 or No.3 in line, fourth if they do go with Samu, who would be one of my first forwards picked."
The squad will gather in Darwin for a four-day camp.
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
