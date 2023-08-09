While the ACT police officers investigating the sexual assault allegations against Bruce Lehrmann were judged by the Sofronoff board of inquiry not to have acted improperly, it is the police who now have the most important re-setting role.
There can be little doubt that the judicial controversy which followed has reflected poorly on many of the key parties involved.
That the police escaped relatively unscathed should not be a cause for self-congratulation by a force which is sworn to protect and serve.
The alleged victim in this matter, Brittany Higgins, again has made her views about the role of the police in the case abundantly clear.
On her social media account on Wednesday, she wrote how "these men were absolutely awful to me".
"They made me feel violated at every turn.
"I will always remember how small I felt having five senior police officers I've never met in a room belittling me.
"I do not celebrate the misfortunes of others. However, these officers were disgraced by their conduct, not by the DPP [Director of Public Prosecutions]".
Contrast Ms Higgins' take on the role of the police with those of the ACT Chief Police Officer Neil Gaughan who, in a statement released on Tuesday, said that he was "pleased" the chair of inquiry, Walter Sofronoff KC, "has recognised the professionalism and dedication of all ACT Policing officers involved in this investigation".
The inquiry found police "performed their duties in absolute good faith, with great determination although faced with obstacles and put together a sound case".
Yet the police would do well to sift through some of the many responses to Ms Higgins' post and reflect on how respondents, by and large, empathised with her treatment and even provided their own accounts.
One woman wrote of a "misogynistic culture" within the police force, another of how "men seem all too afraid of reputational damage versus the very real systemic, emotional, psychological and bodily damage that women endure".
And from a woman who says she was "in the job [police force]": "... Change needs to happen but with a toxic masculine culture that lack[s] empathetic understanding or no awareness of sexual assault or family violence it will take years to make change".
These are harsh criticisms but those police should not ignore. Because this is not just one victim's voice, but those of many.
Well before the Lehrmann case hit the courts, the then director of public prosecutions, Shane Drumgold SC, had notified the ACT Attorney General and the Police Minister about his concerns over very low rates of charging in ACT sexual assault matters.
These are facts beyond disputation, delivered in an ACT government report by the steering committee for the Sexual Assault Prevention and Response (SAPR) reform program back in December 2021.
The ACT Chief Police Officer said that internal changes to the way in which sexual assault matters are investigated - crucially the threshold at which someone can be charged with a criminal offence - were already underway before the Sofronoff board of inquiry proceedings.
He said that enhanced training was under development "to strengthen our trauma-centric, victim-informed specialist approach to better support complainants".
But now is not the time for words, but deeds.
Exposed here is a simmering level of anger in the community that undermines public confidence in the fairness of police investigative procedure. It must be addressed, openly and transparently, not buried in a police instruction manual.
