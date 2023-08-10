The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Inquiry decided against media adviser before Walter Sofronoff leaking controversy

BF
By Blake Foden
Updated August 10 2023 - 1:21pm, first published 12:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Board of inquiry chairman Walter Sofronoff KC. Picture AAP
Board of inquiry chairman Walter Sofronoff KC. Picture AAP

The head of an inquiry was involved in the decision not to appoint a media adviser before he earned the Chief Minister's ire by leaking his findings to favoured journalists.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BF

Blake Foden

Court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.