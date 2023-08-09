The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

Cost of living hitting restaurant turnover as eateries take a hit

Adrian Rollins
By Adrian Rollins
August 10 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Turnover among restaurants, cafes and other food outlets has fallen for a second consecutive month in a sign that many are losing their appetite for eating out as living costs continue to climb.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adrian Rollins

Adrian Rollins

Journalist

Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.