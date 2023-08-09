The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Canberra Raiders confident of continuing NRL winning ways in Melbourne

Chris Dutton
By Chris Dutton
Updated August 9 2023 - 5:29pm, first published 2:12pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Raiders have won their past five games in Melbourne.
The Raiders have won their past five games in Melbourne.

The Canberra Raiders are confident they can fire a message to the rest of the NRL, reignite their top-four hopes and continue a Melbourne Storm domination when they head to Victoria this weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Dutton

Chris Dutton

Sport editor

Chris Dutton has been a sport journalist since 2008, covering rugby union, rugby league, basketball, cricket and soccer. He has covered World Cups and Olympic Games in print and online. Chris has had a stint as news director, but is back in sport to follow the ups and downs. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.