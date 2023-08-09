The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Raiders star Jack Wighton declares support for referees after $3000 fine

Chris Dutton
By Chris Dutton
Updated August 9 2023 - 5:38pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jack Wighton is free to play after accepting a $3000 fine. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
Jack Wighton is free to play after accepting a $3000 fine. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Canberra Raiders star Jack Wighton says the outburst that cost him $3000 was "light-hearted fun", declaring his support of referees after he became the latest player at the centre of a referee crackdown.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Dutton

Chris Dutton

Sport editor

Chris Dutton has been a sport journalist since 2008, covering rugby union, rugby league, basketball, cricket and soccer. He has covered World Cups and Olympic Games in print and online. Chris has had a stint as news director, but is back in sport to follow the ups and downs. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.