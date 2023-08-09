Canberra Raiders star Jack Wighton says the outburst that cost him $3000 was "light-hearted fun", declaring his support of referees after he became the latest player at the centre of a referee crackdown.
Wighton is free to play the Melbourne Storm this weekend after accepting a fine for his actions in the last minute of the Raiders' tense win against the Wests Tigers last weekend.
Frustrated at an 80th minute penalty that gave the Tigers one last chance to snatch a win, Wighton took aim at referee Peter Gough.
"You're trying hard to give this to them," Wighton said. "You're trying hard, that was a good tackle."
Gough threatened to send Wighton to the sin bin, but he was allowed to stay on the field as the Raiders survived to get their season back on track.
Referee abuse has been thrust into the spotlight this year after Reece Walsh was slapped with a three-match ban for his outburst at Chris Buttler.
But Wighton took to social media to give his version of events and accept responsibility.
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
"Na but in all seriousness I have all the respect for our officials and I believe a [sic] pretty good professional relationship with them," Wighton said.
"I could of [sic] use [sic] different words but it was in light hearted fun in my eyes in the heat of the game.
"But I can see how it comes across bad so I'll be more courteous from now on going forward. All respect."
The Raiders need a firing Wighton on the field to put them in a position to be a premiership contender this year.
Canberra is fifth on the ladder despite some struggles over the past two months, and can jump into the top four if they continue their Melbourne winning ways on Sunday.
But the Raiders are also blooding a rookie centre, who could carve out his own path to become Wighton's replacement when the Dally M Medal winner departs at the end of the year.
The Raiders have picked teenager Ethan Strange to play in the centres this weekend after starring in the under-19s State of Origin match.
Strange, 18, has played a variety of roles for the Raiders NSW Cup team this year, moving between five-eigth, the bench, centre and wing. He has played in the No. 6 role for the team for four of the past five weeks.
"It's really good to see," said hooker Zac Woolford. "He's been playing really good footy this year and deserves it. All the boys are stoked for 'Strangey'. He's been here for a year now and I can't wait to get on the field with him.
"He's got a lot of speed, he just has to go out there and worry about his job. I've got no doubt he'll be fine."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Chris Dutton has been a sport journalist since 2008, covering rugby union, rugby league, basketball, cricket and soccer. He has covered World Cups and Olympic Games in print and online. Chris has had a stint as news director, but is back in sport to follow the ups and downs. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
Chris Dutton has been a sport journalist since 2008, covering rugby union, rugby league, basketball, cricket and soccer. He has covered World Cups and Olympic Games in print and online. Chris has had a stint as news director, but is back in sport to follow the ups and downs. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.