Official portrait of former Australian prime minister Kevin Rudd unveiled at Parliament House

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
Updated August 10 2023 - 1:26pm, first published 11:25am
The portrait of former prime minister Kevin Rudd by Ralph Heimans which now hangs in Parliament House. Picture supplied
A portrait of former prime minister Kevin Rudd by Australian artist Ralph Heimans has been unveiled at Parliament House, the piece showing him at work at the kitchen table at his home on Queensland's Sunshine Coast - while also putting a cat in the hallowed collection for the first time.

