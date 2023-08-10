It's easy to feel disheartened when we see UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres describing the climate as an "era of global boiling". Or when we watch images of people fleeing wildfires across the northern hemisphere as scientists confirmed July was possibly the hottest month in 120,000 years.
But here's a piece of good news from the arts sector: festival goers, gallery visitors and music lovers have risen up to express anger about fossil fuel company sponsorships. And the sector is listening.
New analysis of major arts institutions from Swinburne University of Technology finds that 6.3 per cent of 127 major arts organisations have partnerships with fossil fuel companies, and partnerships have been declining in response to community campaigns.
This includes controversy causing Santos to cancel its partnership with the Darwin Festival, and Chevron's partnership with Perth Festival being cancelled.
As the world warms, fossil fuel companies are making record profits by pouring fuel on the fire.
It's obscene. Amidst the news of record July temperatures, Shell announced their profits from the previous three months: US$5 billion. This comes after the company announced it would backtrack on its already weak climate commitments to pursue oil and gas expansion.
The grip of overseas coal, oil and gas companies on our politicians is as tight as ever - despite the Albanese government talking up climate action, there has been no action to prevent huge new coal and gas projects going ahead. State and territory leaders are also supporting gas and coal expansion.
But this latest research into arts sponsorship shows that we, as the community, can deliver the change needed to diminish the power of fossil fuel corporations.
Companies like Woodside, Shell, Santos and Whitehaven are terrified of losing public support, because without it they will struggle to get the bank loans, development approvals and taxpayer subsidies they need to continue their harmful practices.
This is why fossil fuel companies want to "greenwash" their image. They use the arts to buy sponsorships that allow them to plaster their logo across festivals, galleries, concert halls, theatres and sports teams.
It's a tactic that was used by big tobacco, until community outrage led to partnerships being cancelled, and eventually, advertising bans. And the tide is now turning for fossil fuel companies, just as it did for tobacco.
Swinburne University found that only a small number of major arts organisations now have partnerships - however the influence of fossil fuel companies may be greater in regional and rural settings where coal and gas production takes place.
Fossil fuel sponsorships are still a problem - but replacing them is within reach for the arts, especially if governments and ethical companies are willing to step in with alternative funding.
And as with all cultural change, as momentum gathers pace, the few remaining arts organisations who don't take a stand will increasingly risk reputational damage. The 6.3 per cent of major arts organisations Swinburne University found to have active partnerships will continue to face protests until they act.
We can all use our power as audience members, performers, arts workers, board members, or donors to put an end to fossil fuel company greenwashing - you can start by checking if your favourite theatre, gallery, festival, orchestra or team has a partnership with a fossil fuel company, and sending them a message.
Every announcement from another arts organisation cutting ties with fossil fuel sponsors adds up to something powerful: a public outcry that makes fossil fuel companies toxic to associate with. It accelerates the declining influence of these corporations, and, ultimately, their emissions.
