Let's not be distracted by the leaks and focus on substance

I thought it was the role of the court to determine if a person is guilty of a crime. To do this, the court needs to have access to all the information relating to the case. Both the defence and prosecution put to the court how this evidence is to be interpreted and each case is judged, by the court, on its merits. Mr Sofronoff has found that not only did Mr Drumgold deliberately keep information from the defence, he also constructed a false narrative to support this decision. Why would Mr Drumgold do this?
Isn't it the role of the DPP to furnish all the information relating to a case for the court to make an informed judgement on the accused? This week Mr Drumgold states he did nothing wrong. I guess that means he would do it again? I am getting more concerned as I think it is a fair assumption that other prosecutors seek procedural and tactical advice from Mr Drumgold when prosecuting other cases? How many other cases have there been where the defence, and importantly the court, are denied all the information for a fair and accurate judgement?
While there is a media focus on the reasons Mr Sofronoff provided an embargo copy of the report, perhaps we should be focusing on an ACT legal system that lacks transparency and fairness? Perhaps Mr Sofronoff felt that this transparency extends beyond the legal system and into government?
In our lifetimes all women know what it feels like to fear the threat of sexual violence. The unseemly squabbling that has arisen from the Brittany Higgins case only intensifies our feelings of despair and reluctance to report assaults. It is clear that the criminal justice system is not the appropriate place for us to turn.
If there were domestic violence hubs in every jurisdiction providing state of the art professional support, including restorative justice options, perhaps there might be a way forward for us. Until then our trauma will remain largely hidden.
The Garran COVID Surge Centre closed at the end of February. Since then the car park for this centre has been fenced off. Is the ACT government so obscenely mentally and physically opposed to car parking that no-one at all thought to make this temporary car park available for visitors to the hospital?
The centre is still awaiting decommissioning and in the meantime visitors are subjected to a long, obstructed and tortuous walk from Yamba Drive or the multi-storey car park. It's another farcical instance of the ACT government's inability to consider the needs of its ratepayers.
It was abundantly clear from the outset that Mr Sofronoff had disdain for Mr Drumgold and, therefore, intentionally singled him out and targeted him with questionable vitriol. Simultaneously, Mr Sofronoff has shown questionable leniency in his support for the AFP, who, by the way, wrongly passed on evidence to the defence through either malice or incompetence.
Either way, Mr Sofronoff's excuses for the AFP are not justified. Mr Sofronoff has done himself and the justice system a great disservice by providing copies of the report to the media.
What must have our First Nations people thought when the tall ships landed on their shores, with strange men of different colour, in fancy dress?
Why were they here? Who were these men of different colour? Were they to be befriended or feared? Little did our First Nations people know that these strange visitors were here to steal their land, their country.
By the stroke of the pen, a foreign land lay claim to it. No say in it by our First Peoples and now in the 21st century, they are still being denied a say. Their rightful place is in the constitution, with a Voice to Parliament, no if's or buts about it.
It's a serious blight on our country for not having done so years ago. I ask Mr Dutton this question: "Why shouldn't our First Nations people have a Voice to Parliament?".
The opposition's lame excuse that it will divide the nation, is pure poppycock. I will support recognition for our First Nations people and vote "yes" with pride.
I can only concur with Bob Hall (Letters, August 9) - the frequent, very brief musical blasts at Sunday's Raiders game were not only irritating, but completely pointless. The assumption seems to be that fans can't cope with a bit of silence when play stops, however briefly (let alone be given a bit of time to talk among themselves about the reason for the stoppage).
Whose bright idea was this? Is this yet another Americanisation of our sports viewing experience? And unlike Bob's son, my 33-year-old daughter was also irritated by it. Please just stop it Mr Furner.
Robyn Carol Leigh (Letters, August 9) asserts that "Nobody has the right to be treated differently or have special treatment".
Unfortunately, since 1788, First Nations peoples have been treated differently, their land and resources appropriated, often violently, their children taken and, until the mid-twentieth century, their pastoral and domestic labour generally unpaid. Under a policy known as "Exclusion on Demand", their children could be excluded from NSW government schools. On all the indicators, they are the most discriminated against and most disadvantaged of our citizens.
The Voice is an important measure in addressing these historic injustices.
Zoe Wunderberg (Opinion, August 8) describes how Victoria's "inclusion program" will reduce specialist teachers for disabled students from 117 to 32, replacing them with "coaches" without "student-facing roles". In parallel, the 2023 Expert Panel on Initial Teacher Education recommends "culturally and contextually appropriate ... responsive teaching" for First Nations students, disabled students and English language learners.
What this wording is "chosen" to mean allows teacher education courses, employers and funding bodies to completely disregard the substantive and very different expert skills and knowledge needed to teach these students effectively.
In contrast, a teacher educator described to me the real world of a young teacher she was attempting to assist: "Even with her incredibly warm and inclusive attitudes towards ... students, once I mention anything about Indigenous students, I can see she is mentally and emotionally too stretched to take in anything I am saying. ... We have a generation of young teachers, who are passionate, smart, and motivated, but simply lack the foundational language and literacy knowledge and support they need to help expand students' linguistic repertoires, not only for academic success but also for their social development."
I am a prolific reader. I have tertiary qualifications. I am a native English speaker. I would fail a Year 1 phonics test.
In the 1960s I moved to a new school in Year 1. Aged 6, I vividly remember arguing with the teacher who was teaching the phonics alphabet that it made no sense.
I had moved from a tiny traditional school where every child read by Year 1 - even if only the Beano and Dandy comic passed around the school yard - to a 'modern' school where no child was reading fluently. Fortunately for me we moved again after just 2 terms.
Phonics made no sense then and makes none now. My daughter, with a similar learning style, came to me in Year 5 unable to do her English homework.
All the kids in her class read fluently but the school had a new curriculum head who pushed phonics. Year 5 English was a waste. Find the 10 'ar' words in this list. "Mum, I cannot find any".
I found TOMATO,which I doubt the American children found. I failed to find any others. We looked up the answers. Pasta, path, bath. Sorry, but I have an English accent and I do not say PAR-STA or PAR-th or Bar-th, I say pass-ta pa-th and ba-th. Not only do I not pronounce an 'r' in the words, but I do not hear Australians say an 'r' sound. For anyone with an accent it is ridiculous.
Yes, Ian Jannaway (Letters, August 6), a black Anne Boleyn is a bit odd at first, but the show is clearly more "drama" than "docu". As "blacking up" a white Othello is now taboo, I assume "whiting up" a black actor is also not allowed (and the technical challenges would exceed keeping Laurence Olivier's makeup off Desdemona's face).
Unless we exclude black actors from most leading roles in classical theatre, a bit of audience imagination is required - just as when Bell Shakespeare have a female playing Julius Caesar or King Richard (without feminising or "dragging" the character).
Shane Drumgold is under siege - he has left his revered post - and the hounds are baying, but he still comes across as a decent, sincere and honest man. No such thing is known about the rest of the cast, except perhaps young Brittany. Just saying.
First it was PwC and now KPMG showing us that the big consulting companies have a, as best, tenuous grasp of what ethical behaviour looks like. The recent allegations shown on ABC's Four Corners suggests that apparently fraudulent activity may have occurred. If so it will be interesting to see how many employees of these two giants actually go to jail, or for that matter are even charged or suffer any penalty whatsoever.
John Bracht (Letters, August 9) rightly decries the Americanisation of our language. I daily lament the use of "surgeries" (operations), "double-down" (repeat), "ramp-up" (start), "roll-out" (deliver) or "right now" (just "now", but invariably redundant.) But notice that he says it is "way" too late to change this? He meant "far too late": Sadly, the barbarians are within the gates. It is indeed far too late to stop it.
Thanks for publishing John Bracht's letter criticising journalists for using "Americanisms". When professional writers do so, they encourage proliferation Americans penchant for euphemisms. Example "bathroom" instead of "toilet". This octogenarian has only lived in one house that had a toilet fitted in the bathroom, and it was in an "outhouse".
And John Bracht (Letters, August 9), while we are at it let's ditch that horrible lazy American word "gotten."
I love the Matildas but will not watch any of the games. Why? I can see no reason for teams playing a match or even the World Cup final only to see it decided by a penalty shoot-out. Millions of dollars are spent transporting, feeding and accommodating players from all over the world to see it possibly end like this. Madness.
The brilliant David Pope has done it again (August 9). As doctors enter the houses of Parliament, the PM led fossil fuel expansion support team flee the building. Pity. Parliament House acting as a climate emergency facility, ensuring a "duty of care" and following medical ethical principles like "first, do no harm" could actually solve a lot of our nation's current challenges and predicaments.
It is hard to empathise with Robyn Carol Leigh (Letters, August 9). Perhaps when the next wave of immigrants take her land and home, her car and family and banish her to a humpy down the back in exchange for perhaps some food scraps while she learns their language - maybe then we will have something to discuss.
