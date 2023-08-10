Let's not be distracted by the leaks and focus on substance

I thought it was the role of the court to determine if a person is guilty of a crime. To do this, the court needs to have access to all the information relating to the case. Both the defence and prosecution put to the court how this evidence is to be interpreted and each case is judged, by the court, on its merits. Mr Sofronoff has found that not only did Mr Drumgold deliberately keep information from the defence, he also constructed a false narrative to support this decision. Why would Mr Drumgold do this?