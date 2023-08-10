The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

Let's not be distracted by the leaks and focus on substance

By Letters to the Editor
August 11 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Outgoing DPP Shane Drumgold SC. Picture by Karleen Minney
Outgoing DPP Shane Drumgold SC. Picture by Karleen Minney

I thought it was the role of the court to determine if a person is guilty of a crime. To do this, the court needs to have access to all the information relating to the case. Both the defence and prosecution put to the court how this evidence is to be interpreted and each case is judged, by the court, on its merits. Mr Sofronoff has found that not only did Mr Drumgold deliberately keep information from the defence, he also constructed a false narrative to support this decision. Why would Mr Drumgold do this?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.