Suspected serial killer Terence Bailey is about to be released from prison when he gets a surprise visit from hot young influencer Maddison Logan. Hours later, Maddison disappears, and police suspect she's been kidnapped - or worse. When they hit a wall in the investigation, the FBI reluctantly calls in true-crime podcaster Rachel Krall for help in finding the missing influencer who seems to exist only on social media; she has no family, no friends, and other than in her posts, most people have never seen her. Who is she, really? Rachel discovers that some social media influencers have secrets, and some of them can be deadly.