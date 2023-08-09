Who's your vote for this year's 2024 Canberra Paws calendar boys and girls?

Voting is open for just a few more days to determine which pets will star in the Canberra Paws 2024 calendar.
The competition raises funds for the valuable work of ACT Pet Crisis Support and the Tiny Vet Clinic.
The idea is simple - submit a pic of your pet, get your family and friends to vote for them (it costs a $1 donation per vote) and the top 13 pets will get a place in the calendar.
The pet with the most votes will feature on the cover.
All 13 winning animals will win a professional pet photography session with Ina J Photography.
Voting closes at just before midnight on Sunday, so there is still time to vote for your favourite or put in a late entry that could scoop the pool. Or at least put a cat among the pigeons.
You can enter or vote at www.gogophotocontest.com/canberrapaws2024
The competition has over the last two years raised almost $24,000 for peace of mind for the community's vulnerable pet owners.
ACT Pet Crisis Support helps disadvantaged pet owners cover veterinary bills for their animals - a literal lifeline when the alternative for the pet is often euthanasia.
The fundraising also goes to a mobile, low-cost vet clinic to help out animals owned by pensioners and others on low incomes.
I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
