In a city that relies, in large part, on a carefully cultivated landscape, it's a fact some parks are less equal than others.
There are rundown suburban parks, rarely more than an expanse of grass and a few trees, barely enough to justify the name.
There are also beautifully maintained adventure playgrounds, manicured heritage gardens, ceremonial precincts and wide open spaces designed to enhance the city's planned history.
And then there's City Hill, plonked seemingly unceremoniously on a roundabout.
It's almost a cliche when it comes to all the reasons Canberra is criticised by outsiders - hard to explain, hard to get to, poorly planned.
And yet it's one of the key features of the original Griffin plan, a point of the all-important National Triangle.
But while the trees, which date back to 1921, are gracious and there are some nice views, there has never been much to recommend the perilous crossing of Vernon Circle to spend an hour in the shade.
Over the years, the place has become overrun with rabbits, and while the trees are cared for - and heritage-listed - the area has been, on the whole, neglected.
The hill is supposed to represent the gateway to Canberra's city centre. Beyond it is a disappointing median strip, and the dilapidated Sydney and Melbourne Buildings on either side of Northbourne Avenue, often visitors' first view of the city centre.
But it's the rabbits - dozens of them from any vantage point - that are the surest indication the area has been ignored for too long.
There are rabbit populations throughout the capital, but in most prominent landscapes, they are controlled assiduously.
The ground doesn't crunch with droppings, nor is it covered in holes and dips. The grass is smooth and manicured.
Weston Park, for example, named for the very man who carefully planned the landscape of City Hill in the early 1920s, is a lakeside oasis, designed and cared for with good living in mind.
So why is City Hill, so central and so prominent, so underwhelming?
The argument, of course, could be that City Hill is a place with little to offer, and this is why it has been left in the cold, planning-wise. But this can be changed.
The ACT government recently announced it would be commissioning a design competition to generate ideas for the park to make it more enjoyable and accessible.
This is a good, if belated, first step in a positive direction. Contrary to popular outside opinion, Canberra is not an insular city, unwilling to accept ideas from the outside in order to improve.
And it's often the case that an outsider, approaching a problem from a fresh perspective, can see solutions that haven't been obvious.
Because a grassy roundabout covered in trees and rabbits is not worthy of its name, and cannot be seen to represent the city's aspirations, never mind that most people don't quite know where it is until it's described as such.
Like Commonwealth Park, it's separated from the city by a busy road, the legacy of a long-time car-centric city. Hours, days and years have and will be spent working out how to overcome the seemingly intractable problem of Parkes Way, but it is solvable, as independent Senator David Pocock insisted last week.
It just takes money, time and more planning. But it can be done.
