The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Editorial

Canberra's City Hill problem requires patient solution

By The Canberra Times
August 14 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rabbits living on City Hill among pedestrians and traffic. Picture by Karleen Minney
Rabbits living on City Hill among pedestrians and traffic. Picture by Karleen Minney

In a city that relies, in large part, on a carefully cultivated landscape, it's a fact some parks are less equal than others.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Editorial
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.