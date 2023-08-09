A man has avoided spending further time behind bars after wounding a police officer's neck with a javelin and revving a chainsaw during a 'terrifying' seven-hour siege.
Ashley Horbanowicz faced the ACT Magistrates Court on Wednesday.
Special magistrate Rebecca Christensen sentenced Horbanowicz, who had already spent 16 months behind bars on remand, to 11 months in jail.
He was released upon entering into a two-year good behaviour order.
The 33-year-old previously pleaded guilty to intentionally wounding and recklessly threatening to kill another person, as well as two counts of possessing an offensive weapon with intent.
Agreed facts state that about 1pm on April 20, 2022, police were called to an Oaks Estate unit after reports a man was threatening to kill his neighbour with a chainsaw for making threats against his dog.
When officers arrived, Horbanowicz retreated into his unit, starting a siege which would end up lasting hours.
Horbanowicz barricaded himself inside, yelling words to the effect of: "The only way I'm coming out is in a body bag."
When negotiations failed, an acting sergeant climbed a small ladder and smashed a window in an attempt to enter the home.
From behind the closed curtains, Horbanowicz lunged at the officer with a javelin.
"The defendant thrust the javelin towards [the officer], causing a large laceration to the left of [the acting sergeant's] neck," facts state.
Horbanowicz, meanwhile, picked up his chainsaw again and revved it at police.
He also threw improvised weapons at officers, including a circular saw blade on a pole, a pole on a chain, a motorcycle battery and a smoke alarm.
The 33-year-old pointed at police officers and said: "Sue me, c---. I am coming for you."
He also stated his willingness to "kill anyone who enters my apartment".
Shortly before 8pm, police forced entry into the home and arrested Horbanowicz.
On Tuesday, defence lawyer Kim Bolas argued that, at the time of the siege, Horbanowicz was "having a psychotic episode".
Ms Bolas said her client had ADHD and had been prescribed Ritalin, which she likened to the drug 'speed'.
"Too much of that can be disabling to somebody," she said.
The lawyer also claimed Horbanowicz had been shot twice by police, once in the back and once in the chest, during the siege.
Ms Bolas said he had been hospitalised for under two hours afterwards.
"My client's instructions are that was what happened," she said.
Prosecutor Lewis Etheredge told the court there was no evidence Horbanowicz had been shot by police.
Mr Etheredge stated the crimes "would have been extremely terrifying" for other people involved.
It "no doubt would have been a scary ordeal" for the injured police officer, "who was trying to do his job and resolve the situation", he said.
Mr Etheredge argued a report showed Horbanowicz was not remorseful for his actions and did not have insight into his crimes.
Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
