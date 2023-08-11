Living in harmony with your surrounding environment may sound like a concept that's arisen from working from home or lockdowns, but when applied in accordance with ancient Chinese philosophies, it's actually been used by homeowners for centuries.
If done correctly, good feng shui is said to bring the household good luck, health and wealth, while mistakes can lead to a loss of wealth, accidents and sickness.
Kellie Richardson, founder and principal interior designer at Kurved by Design said feng shui is more than just superstition.
"The principles of feng shui apply to many aspects of life, but are most often practiced in interior design," she said. "Houses that have been designed with feng shui elements in mind have been proven to produce more positive emotions and are perceived to have a more comfortable environment."
Richardson advises property developers, building companies and home owners on how to plan and design positive spaces, and says there are some key feng shui rules that should never be broken.
1. Separate work and rest areas
"While you might think that it would be handy to have a desk in your bedroom so that you can have quick access to your emails, there is a strict rule in feng shui stating that work and rest areas should be kept separate," Richardson said. "The bedroom is intended as a calm, relaxing space, so be cautious about upsetting the balance of harmony in this room."
2. Choosing the wrong artwork
"Works of art can be powerful in your home, setting the mood for the entire room," Richardson said. "So while a dramatic scene may be interesting to look at, when choosing an art piece to go on your wall, have a think about how it aligns with what you want in life."
3. Front door aligns with the back door
Always having money problems? According to feng shui principles, a front and back door alignment can mean a drain on resources and finances, so it's a good idea to correct this layout if you can.
"If you're not sure if your front door is aligned with your back door, try standing in the front entrance and looking straight ahead," said Richardson. "If you see the back door, they are aligned."
4. Avoid spiky plants
"Let's face it, not everyone has green thumbs, yet we all know how much a touch of greenery breathes life into a dull space. However, the type of plant you choose should ideally not have spikes or sharp leaves," Richardson said.
"These are seen as having bad energy and they should be avoided. So while succulents and cacti can be trendy, it's best to be mindful about which types you bring home. In feng shui, plants represent growth, so choose plants that are tall and have upward growth, with dense, lush leaves. And remember to keep them in good health."
5. Cluttered main entrances
"Do you have a cluttered main entrance in your home? In feng shui, your front door is the mouth of qi, so households are advised to keep the area welcoming and clear of clutter so that positive and wealth energy can enter freely," Richardson said.
"Keep your entrance area free from clutter including jackets, school bags, shoes and umbrellas, and make sure that you have a neat and tidy floor mat."
6. Mirror, mirror on the wall
"Large, spacious houses are expensive, so homeowners with smaller dwellings often rely on a handy interior decoration hack of using mirrors to reflect light and create an impression of a larger space," Richardson said."When it comes to feng shui, mirrors also have an important role to play, by doubling the effect of abundance and prosperity.
"Some feng shui masters even recommend having a mirror on one side of the dining room wall to reflect the food on the table, because it doubles the food, representing abundance in the home."
