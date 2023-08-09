The Canberra Times

Luke Gosling | The forgotten generation of Australians we need to honour

By Luke Gosling
August 9 2023 - 4:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An Australian member of the Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary - called Kiaps - holds a baby in PNG in 1948. Picture AAP
An Australian member of the Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary - called Kiaps - holds a baby in PNG in 1948. Picture AAP

On Prime Minister Albanese's visit to Papua New Guinea in January, his counterpart Prime Minister James Marape acknowledged the role that Australians called "Kiaps" played in PNG's development. "They came and walked the hinterlands of this country, the highlands, we just want to appreciate them," the Prime Minister said. As Marape aptly put it, they are "the forgotten generation".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.