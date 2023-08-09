To put it simply, Aboriginal people are protected by a culture that accepts and lives within the constraints of the climate, whereas non-Indigenous people tend to fight the heat or withdraw completely into air-conditioned homes and offices. In fact, aircon may be part of the problem. Living in air conditioned space dampens bodily acclimatisation that optimises how we sweat, how blood flows to the skin, how our kidneys filter and even how hard our hearts beat. Our study shows that we have a lot to learn about how to live better lives in hot climates. Last year I rode my pushbike home from work early one baking tropical afternoon past a group of Aboriginal people sitting quietly under a shady tree. On the opposite side of the road was a team of red-faced white men in hardhats screwing sheets of iron onto a roof. I imagined the blokes on the roof having animosity towards these "lazy" Aboriginal people and also imagined the Aboriginal people thinking "white people really are warunga (crazy)".