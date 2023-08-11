Take a drive along any stretch of coast in Australia and peppering much-loved holiday haunts you'll see weary weatherboards that have hosted family gatherings for generations, sitting side-by-side with modern marvels that take coastal living to the next level.
Case in point is Rodi House, located on Victoria's surf coast and designed by Lachlan Shepherd Architects.
The building was designed for a young family of four, replacing an existing dilapidated holiday home.
According to Shepherd, the brief requirements focused on visual engagement with the golf course and ocean views opposite, while still providing a sense of privacy.
Taking advantage of the typography, different levels of access were created so ocean views could be maximised.
The building essentially steps up the slope of the site, with an indoor/outdoor foyer linking the two floors via an open staircase - Shepherd notes this is a reference to the informal "sliding door" access of bygone beach shacks in the area.
The first floor contains various living zones and two bedrooms, while on the second floor you'll find the main bedroom/study area and walk-in robe, along with a bathroom and an elevated rooftop terrace.
The ground floor houses the garage, laundry and a wet room, along with a home office.
An elevated pool can be accessed via the living zones, wrapped by a glazed facade.
The external materials were selected for their longevity and to harmonise with the rugged coastal surrounds.
It never hurts to dream, right?
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.