Health Minister Mark Butler has denounced Coalition plans to block Labor's prescription dispensing policy in the Senate, saying the move will prevent millions of Australians from accessing cheaper medicine.
Coalition senators Anne Ruston and Bridget McKenzie on Wednesday said they will move a disallowance motion on Thursday if Labor doesn't delay the introduction of the planned measure and renegotiate with community pharmacists.
Under changes from September 1, up to six million people will be able to buy two months' worth of subsidised medicines with a single prescription, rather than a one-month supply.
The policy was also estimated to save the government $1.2 billion over the next four years.
But the opposition said in its current form it would threaten the viability of community pharmacies
In a statement on Wednesday, the opposition said the Coalition supports 60-day dispensing but there were concerns Labor's approach to the policy "could see community pharmacies close down".
One Nation senators Pauline Hanson and Malcolm Roberts as well as Liberal turned independent senator David Van have signed the motion but the Greens have announced they will not support it. This leaves the outcome in the hands of the crossbench.
Mr Butler told journalists on Wednesday if the Coalition succeeds it would not only block access to cheaper medicines for six million Australians but $1.2 billion worth of investment in community pharmacy would also need to be withdrawn because it was funded by saving from this policy.
He said the motion needed to be dealt with quickly because the scheme was due to kick in before the next parliament sitting fortnight.
Natalie Vikhrov reports on federal politics and public service for The Canberra Times. Prior to this, she spent several years covering human rights in Eastern Europe, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Get in touch via natalie.vikhrov@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
