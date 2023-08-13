The Canberra Times
Australian Taxation Office commences search for next boss

Miriam Webber
Miriam Webber
August 14 2023 - 5:30am
Tax commissioner Chris Jordan will retire from the role in February 2024. Second commissioner Jeremy Hirschhorn, inset left, and second commissioner Kirsten Fish, inset right, are contenders. Pictures by Sitthixay Ditthavong, supplied
Treasury has begun its secretive process to find the next tax commissioner, with internal candidates shaping up well amid intensifying scrutiny of the private sector.

